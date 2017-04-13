Laois town Mountmellick needs to raise €24,000 for CCTV to fight crime

News that a new Government grant scheme is on the way to help communities in Laois and elsewhere to fight crime with cameras could not have come at a better time for people in Mountmellick.

The town's Neighbourhood Watch Group is planning to install cameras around the Laois town to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. Fundraising has already started.

The issue was discussed at a public meeting this week where the cost of the CCTV system was outlined. The estimated price of the CCTV is €24,200. It was explained that a grant may be available but it might would not cover all costs.

Letters have been distributed to local businesses asking for contributions to the fundraising. The committee thanked all who have contributed thus far.

CCTV was discussed in advance of the meeting with Laois TD Minister Charlie Flanagan. The committee has also raised the matter with Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlon. It is understood that he supports cameras for the town.

The cost of the cameras to Mountmellick was revealed the day before the Minister for Justice announced details of a new scheme to help communities pay for CCTV.

For more details on the funding click here