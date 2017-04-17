Take part in the Dublin Women's mini marathon for Portarlington First Responders

Port's volunteer emergency responders are asking the community to support them this June

Portarlington First Responders who are always on call for medical emergencies in the town and surrounding area, are now asking for local women to give them a boost in return.

The group is inviting women to take part in the VHI Women's Mini Marathon and raise money for their services. Entry is now open for the mini marathon which takes place on June 5 this year.

Any money raised will go towards the upkeep of their public access defibrillators, community training and keeping their responder phone activated.

If you are interested and would like a sponsorship card please email: chairman@portarlingtonfirstresponders.com. Or leave your details with the Love Port office on 085 8568801 and they will contact you. To Register visit: www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Entry closes 28 April.

If you are considering volunteering as a First Responder, with all certified training given, call Jason at 087 1449028, or see Portarlington community responder group on Facebook.