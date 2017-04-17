Portlaoise Gardaí seize cannabis plants valued at €250,000 in joint operation

In a joint operation with Fermoy Gardai, Portlaoise Gardaí seized cannabis plants valued at €250,000 during a search of a house at Rathealy Road, Fermoy last Saturday.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered approximately 320 cannabis plants with an approximate street value of €250,000.



Three males, aged 38,51 and 55 years, were arrested and are currently being detained at Fermoy, Cobh and Mallow Garda stations under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Investigations are on going.