Cooper family syndicate celebrate Our Duke's Irish Grand National win in Coolrain

The Cooper family are celebrating Our Duke's Irish Grand National win in Sheerans Coolrain.

A huge crowd gathered to welcome back the family and their supporters.

A 52-seater bus had travelled to Fairyhouse from the village for the race.

"It's an incredible result," said Sloane Cooper.

"I felt going to Fairyhouse today that he would win. The press had talked him down in recent days, but we knew how good he was, and he did it. I was never in any doubt."

Sloane's brother-in-law, Charles Piggott, who is based in Pennsylvania, said it was the biggest win the syndicate had in its 20 year history.

"Every horse we had won something, but this is huge."

Hazel Piggott noted that Our Duke had the staying power. Of course it depended on how he jumped and he jumped well."