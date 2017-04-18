Appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery at Portlaoise Off Licence
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery at the Carry Out Off Licence at the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise on Monday night.
A lone male entered the premises at 9pm brandishing a knife and threatened staff. After failing to prise open the cash register, he proceeded to smash a number of bottles.
He then left the premises, heading out of town. He was wearing a high vis vest, a balaclava and dark coloured tracksuit.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 057 86 74100.
