Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three men were disturbed by residents attempting to siphon diesel from a truck at St. Brigid's Place in Portlaoise at 1am on Friday, April 14.

The men left the scene on foot after been disturbed by householders in the area. They left their tools at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda at 057 86 74100.