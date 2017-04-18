Practical tips for Laois parents on the mental health of children and teenagers

The mental health of children and teenagers is always a concern for parents, and now Laois families and carers can avail of some free expert advice.

Laois Education Centre, on the Block road in Portlaoise, is next week holding free one hour workshops, to give tips to parents, guardians and caregivers who want to learn more about mental health issues for children and young people.

The first workshop will focus on primary school children, and takes place next Wednesday April 26.

A second free session will focus on how to support secondary school children, taking place on Thursday May 11. Both sessions run from 7-8pm.

"The presentation will offer practical tips on how to best support and promote the mental health of all children and is not targeted at children with specific mental health issues," explained Yvonne from the centre.

Booking is essential, contact Yvonne at Laois Education Centre at (057) 8672402 to reserve your place.