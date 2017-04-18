Service station attendant kidnapped for ransom in Athy raid

Gardaí in Athy are investigating a robbery in which a shop attendant was kidnapped, in the town on Friday, April 14.

At approximately 9pm on the 14th of April as staff were locking up a service station on the Kilkenny Road, Athy they were approached by two males wearing balaclavas and holding knives.

The staff were threatened, forced into a back room and money was demanded of them.

The males who were unsuccessful in gaining access to the safe took one of the staff members and placed him in a car and left the scene.

The raiders then told the second staff member to bring them the cash from the safe and meet them a short distance away.

The second staff member brought the contents of the safe to the raiders where they met on the Kilkenny Road, Athy between the Top Garage and Loughman’s Garage where they were handed the money.

The staff member was released unharmed and Gardaí were then contacted.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a car acting suspiciously around the Service station on the evening of the 14th around 9pm.

They are also seeking witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity on the Kilkenny Road, Athy between the Top Garage and Loughman’s Garage around 9pm.

It is believed that the suspects were driving a Mazda 323F.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Gardaí in Athy on 059 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.