Tickets selling fast for the fun and glamorous Laois Rose Selection night

A bunch of 17 lovely Laois Rose contestants will take to the stage in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel next week, and audience tickets are selling fast.

The Roses, representing local businesses from all around Laois, will be interviewed live on stage by the always effervescent MC Brendan Hennessy, performing party pieces if they wish, for an always appreciative cheering audience of supporters.

As with other years, there will be lots of generous audience prizes, including one for the best banner - tip; the ones with fairy lights usually do well - and prizes for the best dressed lady and gent.

The winning Laois Rose will be presented with the sash by outgoing Laois Rose Kate Hyland, and will start her glamorous preparations for the International Rose of Tralee contest in Kerry this August.

This year every Rose contestant will be paired with a 'Rose Bud' on the night, all young girls chosen from local primary schools, with Media Partner the Leinster Express covering the event online and in print.

The big night is next Sunday April 30. Doors open at 7pm and the contest starts at 7.30pm sharp.

Tickets at €20 can be purchased at the Heritage Hotel or by calling co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.

See next Tuesday's Leinster Express for an exclusive profile of every contestant.