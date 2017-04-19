€500,000 Laois lotto winner remains unknown, as shop owner roots for a local
The identity of the person, or people, who won €500,000 in last night's Euromillions remains unknown this evening.
The lucky ticket was bought at the Daybreak shop at The Gandon Inn.
Proprietor, Tom Treacy is rooting for a local winner.
"We do have a lot of passing traffic here, but I hope it's a local person. Let's say it's 60/40 in favour of a local."
The winning ticket was a €3.50 Quick Pick.
It's by far the largest win the Daybreak shop ever had, but it does have a definite lucky streak when it comes to lotto winners.
"We had a €350,000 winner in the Irish lotto two and a half years ago," noted Tom. "We also a tele bingo winner and a few good scratch card winners."
Curiosity and interest has been rampant around the Daybreak shop all day today.
"My heart is broken with enquiries," said Tom, "but it's all good."
