Shop burgled in Cloneygowan
A quantity of cash and a cigarette machine were taken after two masked men broke into a shop in Cloneygowan this morning.
The break-in occurred around 2.30am this morning when two men in balaclavas forced their way into Linda's shop in the village.
They proceeded to take a cigarette machine and a quantity of cash, before making their get away in a dark coloured vehicle.
The alarm at the premises was activated.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 057 86 74100.
