Shop burgled in Cloneygowan

A quantity of cash and a cigarette machine were taken after two masked men broke into a shop in Cloneygowan this morning.

The break-in occurred around 2.30am this morning when two men in balaclavas forced their way into Linda's shop in the village.

They proceeded to take a cigarette machine and a quantity of cash, before making their get away in a dark coloured vehicle.

The alarm at the premises was activated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 057 86 74100.