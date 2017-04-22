New grant scheme to help communities

Communities around Laois who have a project to complete or get off the ground can apply for new funding from Laois County Coucil.

Applications are invited by Laois Local Community Development Committee and Laois County Council under the Communities Facilities Capital Grant Scheme 2017.

The aim of the Scheme is focused on providing access to small-scale capital grants to enhance communities, address disadvantage and improve social cohesion.

In general, the Scheme will offer grants up to a maximum of €1,000 per project.

However, the Local Community Development Committee will use its discretion to exceed this limit, where it believes the project requires the additional funding to be delivered successfully. Match funding is not a requirement for approval.

The following will be considered eligible for the scheme:

l Locally based community and voluntary groups

l Projects with a clearly defined community and social cohesion focus;

l Not-for-profit organisations;

l Eligible facilities will include community centres, youth clubs, sports/recreation facilities, other not-for-profit organisations facilities.

 Commercial organisations, individuals and for-profit organisations are not eligible for funding under this scheme.

Applicant groups shall self-certify that they do not have the funding to undertake the work, without the grant aid, or alternatively that with the grant they will now undertake a larger project which they otherwise would not be able to afford.  If the funding application is for one element of a project, applicants will have to provide evidence of the availability of the balance of funding for that

particular element of that project.

The eadline for receipt of completed applications is Friday 30th June 2017 at 4pm.

Late applications will NOT be accepted.

An application form and a scheme guidelines document are now available from: CFS application guidelines 2017 – Approved CFS application form 2017 – Approved Laois LCDC, c/o Community Development Section, Áras an Chontae, JFL Avenue, Portlaoise, Co Laois, Tel. 057 86 64206 or email dce@laoiscoco.ie

You can also download here on www.laois.ie