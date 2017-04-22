Public talk on parenting in Mountraht Community School

Parents of students attending Mountrath Community School and all other neighbouring school are invited to attend a public talk in the school next week.

Known by some as The Governor, John Lonergan was the face of the Irish Prison Service for many years.

As Governor of Mountjoy Prison he got to know people in a way few of us do.

Since leaving the Prison Service, Mr Lonergan has given much time working with students at second and third level and speaking to parents.

For parents he presents a talk titled "Parenting, the challenges and the rewards."

This talk lasts about one hour and is a reflective and awareness raising look at parenting.

John Lonergan will address parents in Mountrath Community School on Tuesday 25th of April at 7.30pm.

Parents of children attending Mountrath Community School and all neighbouring schools are encouraged to attend the presentation.

For more check out

www.johnlonergan.ie