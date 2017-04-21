Portlaoise man 'was going to kill' his mother

A distraught Portlaoise woman has told the district court she is in fear for her life from her son who needs to be sectioned for his mental health problems.

“He was going to kill me that day,” said Ms Brenda McCormack, speaking of an incident in which her son, Akeem Alabi (23), Ballydavis, The Heath, threatened her with a knife.

At yesterday’s (Thursday, April 20) court, Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on March 24 this year, the gardaí were called to Bruach Na Habhann, Portlaoise, as the accused had breached a protection order.

The gardaí found the accused standing face to face with his mother, and the gardaí were informed that he had a knife.

The accused was arrested and after a search of the area a knife was found, which he admitted had been in his possession.

Inspector Baker told the court that Ms McCormack said she was in fear that serious harm would be caused to her by the actions and demeanour of her son.

Taking the witness box, Ms McCormack said she supported her son, but since he had started going out with his girlfriend he had become very violent and had destroyed Ms McCormack’s car.

“I believe he’s very seriously ill and want to have him sectioned,” she said.

The witness went on to say that her 11-year-old son had heard the accused say he was going to kill him, and now the boy could not sleep.

Ms McCormack told the court that she hadn’t been to work as a social care worker since, as part of her job involved taking people around the town and she could not put them at risk.

“I’m very frightful of his mental state, he’s delusional, he doesn’t see the danger, to how close I came to dying that night,” she said.

“He’s not getting the help he needs, I say that as a mother and a victim.”

Defence, Ms Sara Brennan said that the accused had suffered domestic violence at the hands of his father and had spent 20 months in a psychiatric unit in Portlaoise between the ages of 19 and 21.

Putting the matter back for a psychiatric report and probation report, Judge Catherine Staines warned the accused to stay away from his mother and sign on daily at the garda station.

The matter was adjourned to July 6.