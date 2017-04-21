Flanagan welcomes funding for feasibility study on traffic in Mountmellick

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan, has welcomed a funding allocation to Laois County Council from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to carry out an Initial Feasibility Report on traffic volumes in Mountmellick.

"I welcome the allocation of funding to carry out this report. The Initial Feasibility Report will include journey time assessments, traffic volumes, safety review and conclusions and recommendations. Going forward, the recommendations from this report will form the basis of any future considerations of TII," he stated.

"It remains the case in Mountmellick that two trucks meeting on the main road can bring the town to a standstill.

"Mountmellick remains completely choked with high volumes of traffic and it is not fair to businesses, local people or commuters to let the situation continue to deteriorate.

"I will continue my efforts to put Mountmellick on the agenda on Minister Shane Ross and the TII," he stated.