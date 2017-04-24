Portarlington fast food restaurant robbed

The gardaí are appealing for information following two burglaries at the weekend.

On Saturday, April 22, there was an attempted burglary at a house in Bloomfield Cross, Portlaoise. The burglar alarm on the house was activated, but it is not known whether anything was taken.

And sometime between 5pm on Saturday, April 22, and 7pm on Sunday, April 23, the Roma takeaway on Main Street Portarlington was broken into, and a quantity of cash stolen.

Anyone with any information on any of these crimes is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 86 74100.