Woman brought drugs into prison after threatening phone calls

A probation report has been directed on a 21-year-old woman who claimed she was threatened into bringing drugs into the local prison.

Before last week’s Portlaoise District Court was Stacey Cantillon (21), 4 The Hurdles, Huntsfield, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on March 1 this year, the accused was searched at the local prison and in her waistband was discovered diamorphine, cannabis resin and cannabis herb. The total value of the drugs was €325.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client had been in a relationship at the time with an inmate, and she received a number of threatening phone calls telling her to bring in the drugs.

Mr Meagher said that his client had cooperated fully with the gardaí, and had never before come to garda attention.

“Her behaviour on the day and the manner of this behaviour was completely alien to her,” said Mr Meagher.

Defence went on to say that on the day, the accused had been extremely nervous and agitated and had been perspiring, and when she was caught it was almost a relief that the matter was over.

Defence concluded by saying that the accused immediately ceased the relationship with the inmate.

The case was adjourned to June 10 for a probation report.