Mountmellick woman slapped ex-husband across the face

A Mountmellick woman has been charged with assaulting her ex-husband.

Carol Kavanagh (40), Grange Hall, Mountmellick, was charged with assault at last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Inspector Ollie Baker told the district court that on October 6, 2015, at Riverview, Mountmellick, the gardaí spoke to a male who told them his ex-wife came to his apartment and pushed her way in.

The accused assaulted her ex-husband by slapping him across the face, leaving him with blurred vision.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Thomasina Connell said that there had been ongoing difficulties between the parties after the breakdown of their relationship in 2011 after ten years’ marriage.

Ms Connell said her client had struggled on a personal level and snapped on the night.

The matter was put back to July 6 for a probation report and victim impact report.