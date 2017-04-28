Laois man's no show in court on numerous charges

A 20-year-old Laois man contacted several local solicitors for legal representation, but failed to turn up at last week’s court to face a number of charges.

Patrick Kelly (20), with addresses in Portlaoise and Mountmellick, is charged with offences including thefts, trespassing, and allowing a horse to pose a danger, on various dates between November last year and February this year.

Mr Philip Meagher said he was coming off record, as his relationship with the accused had broken down.

Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that as of the previous day, the accused had asked to retain her services, but he would need to be in court to give that direction himself.

Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused had also been in contact with him. “He needs to make his mind up,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

A bench warrant was issued for the accused’s arrest.