Uninsured driver 'hadn't put his ducks in a row'

“He hadn’t put his ducks in a row,” was the defence given for a man detected over the alcohol limit who drove a car he’d just bought without being insured.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that Georgian Stefan (23), 35 Rockview Green, Portlaoise, was detected driving on January 26 last with 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. He also had no licence or insurance.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client came to garda attention when he hit a kerb while driving.

“He had no insurance and he had only just purchased the vehicle and hadn’t put his ducks in a row,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

For drink driving, the accused was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for six months. For no insurance, he was fined €300. The charge of no licence was taken into consideration.