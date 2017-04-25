Laois man robbed minerals and chocolates from Mountrath Mart

A Laois man has been convicted of breaking into the mart in Mountrath and stealing soft drinks and chocolates.

At last week’s court, Martin Casey (25) was charged with burglaries from the Mountrath Mart, on dates between November and December, 2012.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that the accused was arrested on August 6, 2013, and while in custody he made admissions to stealing minerals and chocolates from the mart in Mountrath.

He made admissions to further offences at the mart, including attempting to steal gates with another male.

He had 21 previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the manager of the mart had seen Casey in a field to the rear of the premises, but beyond that there had been no evidence of the offences until the accused made his admissions.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the mart was an open premises which was easy enough to access, although it was not easy to access the canteen from which items had been stolen.

She said her client had been with two others and had been acting as lookout, not entering the canteen himself.

Defence went on to say that the accused had been attending with mental health services at the time and had been sectioned in England.

The court heard that the accused had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and drug induced psychosis. Ms Fitzpatrick said he had been prescribed medication, but because of his precarious situation he had not been taking it.

The accused had more serious matters to come before Cloverhill District Court in May. The matter was put back to May 4 for a psychiatric report and probation report.