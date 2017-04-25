Offaly man threatened to knock garda's head off

A 48-year-old man has been placed on probation after he threatened to knock a garda’s head off.

Raymond Spencer (48), Birr Road, Shinrone, Co Offaly, was convicted at the district court back in February, of being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that at 5.55pm on April 3 last year, at Topaz, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, the accused was discovered in a highly intoxicated state in the courtyard of the filling service.

He was slurring his words and was very unsteady on his feet.

He became very aggressive toward the gardaí, threatening to knock a garda’s head off.

As he was a danger to himself and others he was arrested.

The accused had 24 previous convictions, all for public order offences.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that alcohol featured heavily in his client’s life.

The matter was adjourned to April 6 for a probation report, but the accused failed to appear in court on that date and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

When the case returned to court last week, Judge Catherine Staines imposed a 12-month probation bond on the accused.

“You can’t drink. If you go back drinking and come back before this court I will have to sentence you,” Judge Staines warned him.