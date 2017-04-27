Theft was 'a cry for help' says solicitor

“A cry for help” was how the solicitor for a Portlaoise woman described a shoplifting incident.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on September 13 last, Grace Donnelly (66), 22A Lake Avenue, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, entered Boots, Laois Shopping Centre, and stole fat burners sachets worth around €75.

She was identified from CCTV and was fully cooperative with gardaí, although the items were not recovered.

The accused had six previous convictions, including three for theft.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said this offence was a cry for help as the accused was extremely isolated, having lost a good business due to the economic downturn and her partner was deceased.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused had been receiving visits from social workers, but these had now ceased.

Defence also handed in €100 to the court.

Directing that the money go to Boots, €75 to cover the goods and €25 compensation, Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case to July 6 for a probation report.