Minister for Health Simon Harris coming to Portlaoise to meet doctors

A date has been announced for a promised meeting by Minister Simon Harris with Laois family doctors concerned over the future of Portlaoise hospital.

The Minister for Health is returning to Portlaoise tomorrow, Wednesday April 26, to meet representatives for Laois GPs, who with hospital consultants have formulated a detailed plan that they believe can secure the future of the hospital's services for Laois.

Last month the GPs declined an offer to meet HSE chief Dr Susan O'Reilly, who has submitted a secret plan for Portlaoise hospital's future to the government, written without the GPs' consultation.

Instead the GPs opted to wait for the Minister to meet them, which he promised when he came to Portlaoise hospital last January to meet Laois councillors.

Minister Harris avoided the A&E unit in his first visit, because it was "exceptionally busy", according to Minister Charlie Flanagan, who will also attend tomorrow's meeting.

The visit was confirmed by the Fine Gael councillor Tom Mulhall yesterday April 24 at the Laois County Council monthly meeting.