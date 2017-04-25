Laois Rose contestant Philippa is sure to have lots of Raheen support

Individual profiles of the 17 contestants in the Laois Rose Selection Night this Sunday April 30.

The second youngest of the 17 Laois Rose contestants this year, Philippa Allen aged 19 comes from a big family who are sure to be cheering her on this Sunday night at the Selection night in the Heritage Hotel.

Including her parents, she is from a family of 14 from Raheen, with seven brothers and four sisters, with Philippa being the eighth youngest.

Sponsored by The Hair Gallery, she is currently studying healthcare support in Portlaoise College, after which she hopes to do a four year midwifery degree in University College Dublin.

Philippa has a love of set dancing and has been honing her talents since she was 14 years old, travelling around Ireland to dancing competitions.

Her hobbies are baking, and meeting up with friends and enjoying a laugh together. She loves meeting new people and taking on new experiences. An employee at the Odeon Cinema in Portlaoise, Philippa is sure to star on the stage.

