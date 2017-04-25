Ballyroan's Laois Rose contestant Niamh is a busy psychology student

The second of the 17 Laois Rose Contestants, Niamh Carroll, aged 20, is from Ballyroan, and is sponsored by Manhattan Mixer, Portlaoise.

She is in her final year in University College Cork studying psychology and sociology.

“I plan to do a masters in social work and specialise in clinical social work which focuses on mental health treatment and prevention,” she said.

Once qualified Niamh hopes to work and travel in Australia and South East Asia for a few years before returning home to Ireland.

At the weekends, she works in the busy Portlaoise nightspot Manhattan Mixer, which she loves.

“I also help in my family business, Carroll Training, when I'm home. In my spare time I volunteer with the SUAS literacy programmes in Cork and I'm working with a committee to set up a No Name youth club in Portlaoise,” said a busy Niamh.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.