Laois Rose contestant Colette Cashin is used to the limelight

Laois Rose contestant Colette Cashin is no stranger to the stage, in fact she relishes it.

Colette is aged 23 years old and from Ballyfin.

She works as a Receptionist in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel which is also her sponsor.

She has lots on on stage experience thanks to her local macra club.

“I studied English Media and Cultural Studies in Dun Laoghaire. I am currently doing an Associate Degree for my Speech and Drama which I love to do in my spare time," said Colette.

"I enjoy being on stage and as a member of Mountmellick Macra Club it gives me the opportunity to do this,” she said.

She will be one of 17 contestants in The Laois Rose Selection Night, which takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.