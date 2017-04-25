Laois crime prevention is on the agenda of public meeting in Portlaoise

Crime prevention in Laois is on the agenda of a public meeting in Portlaoise this week.

The Laois Public Participation Network (PPN) is holding a Crime Prevention Advice session on Tuesday, April 25 from 7.30pm – 9.30pm in The Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise

The were also be an opportunity to meet your PPN Representative.

Laois PPN is the main link through which organisations in Laois can interact with Laois County Council and participate in policy-making structures and committees of Council.

The PPN is made up of a broad range of member organisations including Tidy Towns groups, Residents Associations, Sports Clubs, Community Councils, Youth Clubs, Environmental Groups and many more types of social inclusion, community & voluntary groups. The PPN is the network formed by all of these groups.

Membership to the PPN ensures that organisations receive important information from Laois County Council and other public bodies. The PPN facilitates the sharing of information on funding opportunities, public consultations and policy development in Laois County and it also acts as a focal point for groups with similar interests to connect with one another and share information and expertise.

For further information please contact Pamela Tynan, Laois PPN on 057 8665661 or visit Laois PPNs website click here or find Laois PPN on facebook.