Irish dancer Leona Dowling from The Rock is a Laois Rose contestant

Talented irish Dancer Leona Dowling hails from The Rock, Mountmellick, and will be representing the Sally Gardens pub in Portlaoise, on the stage at the Laois Rose Selection night.

Leona is a recent graduate from the University of Limerick, where she says she was fortunate enough to be a student at the Irish World Academy of Music & Dance.

An accomplished Irish Dancer, she has been a member of The Lynam School of Irish Dancing since the age of eight, and travelled the world extensively for six years when taking on a professional dancing career.

She hopes to soon return to the University of Limerick to complete a Masters degree in Business.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of the Laois Rose Selection 2017,” Leona said.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.