Mountmellick business whizz Maeve Dunne represents her family's shop in the Laois Rose contest

Maeve Dunne is 26 years old and from the lovely Mountmellick, she is is a business whizz who has travelled across the world.

She graduated from NUI Galway in 2011 with a degree in Psychology and Geography. She then went on to complete a Masters in Management at Smurfit Business School, and is working as an Event Manager with Accenture in Dublin.

“I just recently returned home from Australia having spent the last two years living and working in Sydney. It gave me the opportunity to experience life on the other side of the world and see many weird and wonderful places along the way,” she said.

Maeve is sponsored by the family business, Emmet Stores Gala supermarket in Mountmellick.

She will join with 16 other Laois Rose contestants on stage at The Laois Rose Selection Night, this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm.

Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.