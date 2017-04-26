Portarlington's Laois Rose contestant Sarah Dunne is at home on stage

Sarah aged 25 is a proud Portarlington woman, who has finally found her niche behind the pharmacy counter.

“After many long years of study and career changes, I am now working as a community pharmacy technician. I get to meet many new people everyday, no two days are the same so it's never boring,” she said.

Her two big loves in life are musical theatre and drama, and so her weekends are usually planned around travelling near and far to musicals and plays.

“I am so honoured to be a part of this amazing group of ladies taking part in the selection this year, Best of luck to everyone and most importantly I'm sure we will all enjoy it,” said Sarah.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.