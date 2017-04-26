Proud Stradbally woman Chloe Kelly is all set for the Laois Rose Selection Night

Chloe is 24 years old and a proud Stradbally woman, or as she dubs it, “the home of the county champions!”

Sponsored by Dunne's Bar in Stradbally, she is a Special Needs Assistant and bus escort for Kolbe Special School in Portlaoise.

“I love it and I work with a great bunch of people,” she said.

Chloe enjoys ”watching the odd GAA match and spontaneously going on adventures with the girls”, and it is no surprise, living in the home of Electric Picnic, that she also loves concerts and festivals. She recently took part in the Laois Operation Transformation challenge in Stradbally, as a leader.

"It was great craic to see the community get behind us and get active,” said Chloe who plans to travel the world in the future.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.