Passing of retired gardaí who had strong links to Portlaoise

The deaths have taken place of two former members of An Garda Síochana with strong links to Portlaoise.

Louis Harkin, Dunmore Rd, Waterford and Portlaoise died on Apirl 21 peacefully at University Hospital. Waterford.

The Retired Assistant Commissioner Gardai Siochána, is deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (nee Guinane), sons Brian, Aidan and daughter Orlagh, brothers Syd, Eamonn, sisters Delores, Mabel, extended family relatives friends and colleagues in Gardai Siochána.

His remains were reposed at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Born in April 1951, Louis Harkin served with An Garda Siochana since 1972. He served in various postings in Dublin, the South West and North West of Ireland, the Garda Community Relations Section and the Garda College in Templemore.

His most recent postings prior to becoming an Assistant Commissioner were at the Garda Strategy Planning and Change Management Units in Garda HQ.

Meanwhile, the death has also taken place of the late Michael Collins of Subur, New Park, Portlaoise and formerly Athlone who died on April 25 in the care of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Michael died peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

While was a former garda, Michael was probably better know for running the successful moving business Collins Furniture Removals and Storage in Portlaoise for many years.

Beloved husband of Sally he was dearly loved father to Ruth and Alan, and brother of recently deceased Tony.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Mary, brother Pat, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposed at his residence on Thursday. Requiem Mass on Friday in SS Peter & Paul’s Church followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.