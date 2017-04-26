Former Portlaoise Train Station Master Gerry O'Connor passes away

The death has taken place of the former station master of Portlaoise Train Station.

Gerry O'Connor of Station House, Portlaoise, Laois formerly Killorglin, Co Kerry died on Wednesday, April 25 in the care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father to Emer, Eamon, Sinead, Margaret and Gerard, Gerry is also survived by grandchildren Gemma, Steve, Peter, Gillian, Aideen, Darragh and great-grandchildren, Riley and Madelyn.

Also missed by brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 6.30pm on Wednesday, with rosary at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul’s Church on Thursday followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

