Vicarstown Youth Club in Laois celebrates 40 years of success

Vicarstown Youth Club is running for over 40 years in this small village on the banks of the canal.

Local volunteers decided that the young children of the area needed somewhere to meet and socialise one night a week. Friendships were formed, games were played, sweets were purchased from the small village shop and enjoyed by all.

Over the years a lot of people have been through its doors, initially in the old school but now in the fabulous new community hall. Some of our current leaders were former members and enjoy reminiscing of the old days .

Today, the club is now affiliated with Youth Work Ireland Laois, and enjoy its guidance and assistance.

Vicarstown Youth Club on parade on St Patrick's Day

At present there are 80 members from Vicarstown and Stradbally aged 6-12 years. The club also boasts a great bunch of 20 volunteers who organise the running of all activities, which include arts and crafts, indoor soccer, games and annual trips.

They meet in the community hall every Friday night from 7-8.30pm.

The club embarked on a new venture earlier this year with a teenage group (1st year to 3rd years). Meeting on Friday nights in a safe secure place and having a bit of fun. This is proving very popular with the teenagers of the area. This event happens where it all began all those years ago in the old school on Friday nights. We are expecting big things from this group in the future.

To celebrate this ongoing fabulous community spirit our current leaders and members held an open night on Friday, April 28 to showcase what we are about and invite past members and leaders to come along and enjoy a cuppa and reconnect with old friends. Everything starting around 7.15pm and runs to 8.30pm in Vicarstown Sports Hall.

New volunteers are always welcome.

More details Contact Shirley Crean 086 3668178.