Laois Rose Contestant Cleo Knight from Portarlington wants to be a radio DJ

Cleo Knight is 26 years old and lives on the Laois side of Portarlington town. Her big passion in life is radio presenting.

“I studied Radio at Ballyfermot College and graduated in November 2016. I work at Midlands 103 and they are also sponsoring me for The Laois Rose. I have so much passion for the media industry and my objective in life is to become a radio presenter,” she said.

Her hobbies include dancing and music.

“I am part of the Portlaoise DJ society. I love animals and spend most of my free time walking my dog Hugo,” Cleo said.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.