Volunteer night for new Portlaoise No Name! club

The new Portlaoise No Name! Club is holding a child protection training course early in May for volunteers who wish to help out.

This training is essential for anyone who wishes to volunteer in the new group for young people.

No Name! Clubs are run by and for young people aged 15 years + who come together in a safe and lively environments where there’s fun, friendship and enjoyment without the pressure of alcohol or other drugs.

The work done with young people in compliments the efforts of parents in the home, teachers in the schools and all other groups and organisations who help or encourage young people in the use of their free time by encouraging them to make good life choices.

The child protection course takes place on Wednesday, May 3 in the Youth Cafe from 7-11pm on Lyster Square.

If you would like to attend please contact Matthew Kennelly in the EBS on Main Street or on matthewkennellyfinancialsl@gmail.com or on 0863182110

New volunteers always welcome.