Laois Rose contestant Gillian Leahy is a 'home bird' and a charity fundraiser in Borris-in-Ossory

Gillian is aged 27, and grew up just outside Borris-in-Ossory in Laois but currently living and working in Dublin. She works in the food industry as a Quality Manager, and is sponsored by La Rousse Foods.

Her hobbies include baking, playing the piano and swimming.

“The nearest and dearest to my heart are my family, my precious dog Bonnie and my good friends,” says Gillian.

She helps her family to organise an annual threshing event, and the money goes to local charities such as the Laois hospice, the local community centre and the parish church when it needed a new roof.

Her heart is always in Borris-in-Ossory.

“I love to travel but will always be a home bird, mar níl aon tinteán mar do thinteán féin,” she said.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.