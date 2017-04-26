Laois Rose contestant and Irish dancer Nikita is passionate about hairdressing

Nikita Murphy aged 23 lives in Banagher in Offaly but commutes to Laois, where she loves her job in The Parlour hair salon in Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise.

“Everyday is different and the girls are so amazing,” she said.

Nikita's favourite hobby is Irish dancing, as well as spending quality time with her family.

She reveals that her biggest pet peeve is “people who chew with their mouth open”.

Her dream is to travel the world and to become my own boss, and she has a strong social conscience.

“I want to make a difference to people in a world that is filled with hurt,” Nikita said.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.