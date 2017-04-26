Laois Rose contestant Michelle O'Connor is kept busy acting, modelling, studying and working

Michelle O'Connor from Portarlington is no stranger to the stage, having taken part in plays with local groups.

She also models every year in a fashion show in aid of Laois Hospice charity, organised by Christine Knight.

Michelle's first job was working part time in Mcloughlins Supervalu in Portarlington, who are sponsoring her for the Laois Rose.

She studied and worked in the childcare sector for several years. Recently she switched career paths and is now studying a Degree in Business in Dublin.

“It's a very exciting time for me. I am very excited to be partaking in Laois Rose 2017, as its something new and way out of my comfort zone,” she said.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.