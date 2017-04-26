Emo's Laois Rose contestant Ellyn is a Social Care student who loves her weekend job

Ellyn O'Neill, 19, is in year two of a Social Care degree at Carlow IT, and is sponsored by The Gandon Inn, Emo.

Originally from Mountmellick, she now lives in Emo with her mother, stepfather and little brother and sister, and loves the “football mad village where everyone knows everyone”.

During the week she enjoys the student life in Carlow with her four housemates, then it's home to Emo, and her weekend job at The Gandon Inn, which Ellyn also loves.

“I am working there just under a year now and I absolutely love it. Between the craic that is had with all the other staff and the lovely regulars we serve I always look forward to the weekends”.

In her spare time she runs and walks in Emo Court with her family, and is “extremely excited” to be a Laois Rose contestant.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.