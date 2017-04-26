Clonaslee's Laois Rose contestant Sinead O'Neill is a Londoner who loves Ireland

Sinead O'Neill is aged 23 and living in Clonaslee. She was born in London but her parents moved to Ireland when she was aged 10.

“My parents are Irish, my mum was raised in Clonaslee, and my dad in London, but his mum is from Kerry and his dad is from Kilkenny. My parents decided Ireland was where we had to be, home is where the heart is! We used to visit family on summer holidays over here and always loved it,” said Sinead.

She is passionate about all things Irish, particularly Irish Dancing.

“I love Irish culture and music. I hope to have my own dance school one day,” said Sinead, who describes herself as “a life lover and a dream follower", and is sponsored by Fallons, Clonaslee.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.