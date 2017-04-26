Laois Rose contestant Haley Prior from Emo is studying law and is proud to be from Laois

Haley Prior, aged 24 is from Emo, and is sponsored by the Funky Munky in Portlaoise.

She is currently working in the payroll department in Bord Na Mona whilst completing an undergrad in Law through Carlow IT.

She chose to study law in order to help people.

After gaining her leaving Cert from Mountrath CS, she spent three years working in the Phoenix Project Ireland, a charity organisation that helps people who are in financial difficulty.

“I witnessed the extreme difficulties people face day to day and it led me to choose a career in Law,” Haley said.

She would be honoured to be Laois Rose.

“Laois is one of the most beautiful places in Ireland and I am extremely proud of being from here,” she said.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.