Cooper family syndicate hoping for more glory with Oscar Sam in Punchestown

The Cooper family syndicate are hoping for more success in Punchestown on Thursday when Oscar Sam features in the Shamrock Enterprises Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) at 6.05pm.

Glen Cooper said the horse was in super form, noting the strong competition in the race.

He stands a good chance in a highly contested race, he said.

In the Pundit's Eye preview our racing commentator Justin Kelly notes:

KATE APPLEBY SHOES (8/1) is Mullins' best hope, WOODS WELL (16/1) could bounce back for Gordon Elliott, while Jessica Harrington has a live hope with OSCAR SAM (8/1).

All of them are pretty high in the weights and a couple that interest me from closer to the bottom are OKOTOKS (12/1) and RATHPATRICK (12/1). OKOTOKS is being sent significantly up in trip after a good fourth behind THAT'S A WRAP at Leopardstown over Christmas, and both the winner and the runner-up in that race have run well in multiple races since. OKOTOKS is relatively lightly raced and perhaps this test is what he's been crying out for since his last win at Cork in 2015.

The booking of Davy Russell is also a positive. The other each-way shout I like is RATHPATRICK.

He carries a little bit more weight but comes into this on the back of a win and has beaten OSCAR SAM previously. He will enjoy the longer trip and could very well run into a place.