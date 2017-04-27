Cars broken into in Portlaoise

Gardaí are investigating two car break-ins in Portlaoise last Monday, April 24.

The first occurred at 1am when a jeep was broken into at Cosby Avenue. The front passenger window of the vehicle was smashed. A number of personal items were taken from the vehicle.

At 4pm a man returning to his car at the Bridge Street Centre found it had been broken into. A number of items were taken from it.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or information at Portlaoise Garda Station 057 86 74100.