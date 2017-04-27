Diesel drums taken in break-in at Mountrath GAA

A number of diesel drums were taken during a burglary at the grounds of Mountrath GAA over the night of Monday and Tuesday, April 24-25.

A shed at the club grounds at St. Fintan's GAA was broken into, sometime between the times of 10pm and 8am.

Last week, a lawnmower and a small amount of tools were taken in a robbery at Borris-in-Ossory GAA club grounds.

Gardaí are appealing for any information or witnesses at 057 86 74100.