Portlarlington school gets planning permission for six prefab classrooms in first step to complete rebuild

Portarlington's secondary school has been granted planning permission to erect a temporary prefabricated building comprising six classrooms as part of phased but complete rebuilding of the school.

Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington was granted the permission by Offaly County Council this week for the building which will also include toilets and all associated works.

The work is being carried out ahead of a big expansion of the school which serves Portarlington and its large hinterland in both Laois and Offaly. it is hoped the prefabs will be built by September.

Once the temporary classrooms are in place, the next step is the building of a two story extension. When this is complete the existing school building will be demolished paving the way from a brand new building at the existing site off the Tullamore Road.

There are 1,000 pupils in the school at present but when the new school is in place it is anticipated that there will be a capacity for 1,200 students. Due to the rapid population growth of the border town, the school is currently at capacity.

The development is the second major planning advance in the past week for schools in Portarlington after Scoil Naomh Padraig moved a step closer to moving to a brand new building.

Laois County Council approved the material contravention of Laois County Development Plan which should pave the way for permission to be granted for a new school.

The project has already got the goahead from the Department of Education. If it goes ahead the school will move from the Offaly to the Laois side of the border town.