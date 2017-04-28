Teen knocked unconscious at juvenile Laois GAA game readmitted to hospital

A teenager who was knocked unconscious during a violent incident at an U-16 hurling game last week has had to be be readmitted to hospital this week.

It is understood the 15 year old has been in hospital since Wednesday, after suffering from dizziness and headaches. He was brought back to Portlaoise Hospital, and will require further testing, including an MRI scan, before he can be discharged.

The young GAA player suffered the injury while playing for Rosenallis against Clonaslee St Manman's in an U-16 hurling game last week. During a violent incident in the second half, the player was knocked unconscious, forcing the game to be abandoned as an ambulance had to be called.

Details of any suspensions or fines handed out in relation to the incident have yet to be released.