All roads lead to the Rock Inn Vintage Rally this weekend

If it's the May Bank Holiday weekend then its time for the Rock Inn Vintage Rally.

The rally is now in its 16th year, having become well established and syonymous with the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Aside from the pure entertainment of the rally, it is also an important fundraising event for Laois Hospice.

The success of the rally over its 16 years has seen it evolve into a two day affair.

As such, the festival is the perfect blend of a great family day out, as well as a draw for vintage vehicle lovers everywhere.

This year sees a wide ranging variety of activities and entertainment, with something to please everyone.

The Rally weekend gets into gear on Saturday, April 29 with the Vintage Tractor and Car Run from the Rock Inn, commencing at 2.30pm.

There will be two different routes, one for cars and one for tractors.

Up to 30 tractors are expected to participate in the run, which will be a joy to behold in the sparking early summer sunshine of May.

There will be refreshments in the Rock Inn following the Run.

The run is the prelude to the flagship event which is the Rally itself on Sunday, April 30.

The Rally is the result of a conversation that took place in the Rock Inn years ago, when a group of vintage car enthusiasts hit upon the idea of it as a way to raise funds for Laois Hospice.

It also presented them with the opportunity to indulge their love of vintage vehicles, so it was the represented the perfect blend of hobby and charity.

The success of the initial few rallies led to the decision to broaden and expand the event into a Vintage Rally, which could raise even more funds, as well as providing a showcase for other vintage vehicles that might not be able to take to the roads for a rally.

The Rock Inn also provided the perfect backdrop for such an undertaking, conveniently located as it is to the Dublin-Cork/Limerick motorway, making it easily accessible for anyone travelling distances.

It is also a very welcoming venue with ample space surrounding it, making it ideal for the purposes of a rally.

The grounds will open at 12 noon on Sunday, April 29.

The day itself will feature numerous vintage steam vehicles on display, along with dozens of vintage cars, tractors, motor bikes and small machinery, all of which are in mint condition and will be lovingly displayed by their owners.

The Cooper family from Coolrain will also be present with the Irish Grand National Cup, won recently by Our Duke in Fairyhouse

For the younger members of the family there will be extensive family entertainment, which will be enclosed for added safety.

Among the attractions will be bouncing castles of varying sizes, and slides.

Returning this year is the competition to win a large garden shed.

This is sponsored this year by Park Engineering.

There will also be a selection of auto jumble, as well as antique stands.

A threshing demonstration is sure to draw widespread interest.

Throughout the course of the two days, there will be refreshments available at the Rock Inn.

On Sunday night the ever popular Vintage Rally Cabaret will take place. The band this year is The Big Spoon.

All proceeds from the Vintage Run on Saturday and the Vintage Rally on Sunday go to Laois Hospice.

Laois Hospice provides a palliative care service for cancer patients, whose illness no longer responds to curative treatment.

The Hospice also provides support for the families of such patients.