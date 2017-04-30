National Learning Network Awards

“I was very nervous and shy and did not think I would fit in.

“On my first day I started with 10 other students and once I got talking to the other students I started to relax and settle in.

“National Learning Network provided me the opportunity to learn to travel independently and take part in my community.

“I now have the confidence to take the bus daily on my own.

“I have learned to stand up for myself, ask for what I want and how to deal and cope with any issues or problems that I may have”.

These are the words of Sammie Brown, student of National Learning Network in Portlaoise speaking at an event recognising students’ achievements in the Dunamaise Theatre in Portlaoise.

Forty-six students were presented with their QQI Certificates.

In attendance was Laois County Council’s Cathaoirleach who congratulated each of the well deserving students.

National Learning Network offers a range of rehabilitative and vocational training courses funded by the ETB and the HSE, which allow people who need extra supports the opportunity to gain the qualifications that they want in a way and at a pace that suits their needs.

The QQI courses are delivered by instructors who tailor their teaching methods to the individual needs of students depending on the challenges that they face, be it with illness, injury, disability, or mental health difficulty.

A choice of courses are on offer that support people in entering into or returning to employment.

These include vocational courses Employer-Based Training, IT, JobStart and Transition, and the rehabilitative programmes Access and Choices.

Liz White, Centre Manager of National Learning Network in Laois, said, “This is a great a day for everyone who is receiving these nationally-recognised awards, which reward the hard work that all of our students have put into developing their skills during their time with us.

“All of the staff are very proud of their achievements and we wish each student well for the future.”

National Learning Network works on a continuous intake basis and if you are interested in a place, please contact the centre in Portlaoise directly at Tel: 057 8621263